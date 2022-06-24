Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

June 3, 2022 9:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Reuters reported that photographer Alexander Ermochenko and cameraman Pavel Klimov had sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were in came under fire while en route to Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast in a car provided by Russian proxies on a Russian-controlled road. The news agency said it couldn't establish the identity of the driver who had been assigned by the Russian proxies for the reporting trip.

