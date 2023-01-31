Treasury: No sign that US funds were misused in Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Jan. 31 there is no indication that U.S. funds had been misused in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"We have no indication that U.S. funds have been misused in Ukraine," Treasury spokesperson Megan Apper told Reuters. "We welcome the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that U.S assistance reaches those for whom it is intended."

On Jan. 26, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the U.S. had its auditors working in Ukraine alongside the World Bank and Deloitte consultants to make sure that “no aid or weapons are diverted.”

Ukraine's firing of multiple officials last week, in response to corruption allegations, led to conversations in the U.S. about the possibility of aid from the U.S. being misused.

Some saw the reshuffle as an effort by President Volodymyr Zelensky to clean house but critics argued that the reshuffle is a result of political infighting, not a genuine anti-corruption drive, since some controversial top officials accused of corruption are notably missing from the list of those fired.

Those who keep their jobs include Zelensky's notorious Deputy Chief of Staff Oleh Tatarov, who was charged with bribery in 2020.











