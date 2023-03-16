Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Survey: Ukrainian military tops national trust ratings

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 5:09 pm
Ukrainians have the greatest amount of trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center.

The results show that the level of trust in the military raised from 68% in 2021 to 95.8% in 2023.

Ukraine's National Guard and State Emergency Services, who work alongside the military, are trusted by 85.7% and 87.2% of the population, respectively.

Volunteer organizations also enjoy a high level of trust at 87.9% amongst civilians given their continued efforts to aid the military. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky is trusted by 82.9% of Ukrainians, while the Verkhovna Rada only has 41% of the public's trust. 

Notably, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), which was established in 2014 and will soon be headed by Semen Kryvonos, is only trusted by 35.1% of Ukrainians.

According to the Razumkom Center, the survey was conducted throughout the territory of Ukraine except for the occupied territories and areas under heavy fighting.

