Sunak says he's focused on sending UK weapons to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “focused on ensuring the U.K.’s defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible,” Sunak's office said in a press release issued on Feb. 4 following his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Jan. 14, Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a major new military aid package for Ukraine.

“As part of that effort, Ukrainian soldiers had already begun training on Challenger 2 tanks in the U.K. this week,” Sunak's office said in the Feb. 4 statement.

The tanks are anticipated to arrive in Ukraine by the end of March, according to an earlier statement by Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department.



