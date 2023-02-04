Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunak says he's focused on sending UK weapons to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 4, 2023 9:11 pm
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “focused on ensuring the U.K.’s defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible,” Sunak's office said in a press release issued on Feb. 4 following his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Jan. 14, Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a major new military aid package for Ukraine.

“As part of that effort, Ukrainian soldiers had already begun training on Challenger 2 tanks in the U.K. this week,” Sunak's office said in the Feb. 4 statement. 

The tanks are anticipated to arrive in Ukraine by the end of March, according to an earlier statement by Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department.


