Sumy military administration denies information about 10,000 Russian troops on the region's border

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 2:52 am
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Feb. 17 that information about 10,000 Russian soldiers allegedly stationed on the border with the region is not true. 

It was first reported by The Times on Feb. 15, who, quoting senior lieutenant of the Armed Forces Andrii Hulakov, said that Russia had concentrated a large group of troops near the border Sumy region.

"10,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the other side of the border with Sumy. This is the largest concentration that has ever been here," Hulakov was quoted as saying. It was also reported that the Russian forces had allegedly built a field hospital there, indicating potential offensive actions.

The administration said that as of Feb. 17, no Russian strike group had been spotted on the border with Sumy Oblast. "According to preliminary information, this is nothing other than an information attack," reads the statement. 

