Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Stoltenberg: ‘NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 7:16 am
Share

NATO will keep supporting Ukraine and also step up non-lethal aid, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels on Nov. 25.

“Most wars end with negotiations. But what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happens on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg said. “Therefore, the best way to increase the chances for a peaceful solution is to support Ukraine.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK