Stoltenberg: ‘NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes'
November 26, 2022 7:16 am
NATO will keep supporting Ukraine and also step up non-lethal aid, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels on Nov. 25.
“Most wars end with negotiations. But what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happens on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg said. “Therefore, the best way to increase the chances for a peaceful solution is to support Ukraine.”
