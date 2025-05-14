Macron promises new Russia sanctions, discusses French nuclear deterrent for Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to impose new sanctions on Russia if it rejects an unconditional ceasefire. He also suggested that France is open to stationing its nuclear weapons in other European countries as a deterrent against Russia.

Macron spoke on a number of issues during an an interview with French broadcaster TF1 on May 13, including new sanctions and nuclear defense against Russia.

Together with other European countries and the United States, Macron said that France is preparing a new sanctions package against Russia in the event that it rejects an unconditional ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.

According to Macron, the European Commission is preparing the sanctions "in the coming days" and will target Russian financial services and oil and gas.

Macron added that the goal of Ukraine, France, and allied European countries is a ceasefire "on land, in the air and at sea... (and) to discuss the issue of territories and security guarantees."

The French president also said he was “ready to open a discussion” with allied European countries about stationing France’s nuclear weapons on their territory as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

Macron's sanctions comments echo those of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently threatened "significant tightening" of Russia sanctions ahead of the peace talks in Istanbul.

After rejecting a 30-day unconditional ceasefire backed by Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul on May 15.

President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly accepted the offer, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on the proposed date.

While it remains unclear whether Putin himself will attend the talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia will send a delegation to the negotiations.

Depending on the outcome of the Istanbul peace talks, Europe and the U.S. are prepared to take punitive measures against Russia, including "bone-crushing" sanctions.