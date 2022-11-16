Stoltenberg: NATO ‘monitoring the situation’ regarding explosions in Poland
November 16, 2022 12:10 am
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 15 that he has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Stoltenberg said the “Allies are closely consulting,” expressing his condolences amid the recent explosions that killed two people in Przewodow, Poland.
