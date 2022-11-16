Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Stoltenberg: NATO ‘monitoring the situation’ regarding explosions in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 12:10 am
Share

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 15 that he has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Stoltenberg said the “Allies are closely consulting,” expressing his condolences amid the recent explosions that killed two people in Przewodow, Poland.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK