Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Spain to send 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 10:26 pm
A Bundeswehr M113 armored personnel carrier stands during an exercise at the military training area. (Photo by Philipp Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Spain will send 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine on Feb. 6, Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on Feb. 1, as reported by Spanish media outlet Europa Press.

Spain also plans to provide Ukraine with four to six German-made Leopard 2 tanks, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Feb. 1, citing unnamed government sources. The exact quantity will depend on the condition of the Leopards kept in storage and how many Leopards its allies are preparing to send to Ukraine, according to the sources.

In total, Ukraine is set to receive 120-140 tanks in the first round of deliveries from Western allies, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a Jan. 31 briefing.

He added that they would include German-made Leopard 2 tanks, British Challenger 2 tanks, and American M1 Abrams tanks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
