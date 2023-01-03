Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

SpaceX to launch Ukrainian nanosatellite into Earth orbit on Jan. 3

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 4:49 pm
The U.S. space company SpaceX will launch Ukrainian nanosatellite PolyITAN-HP-30 into the Earth orbit using a Falcon-9 vehicle on Jan. 3, Education and Science Ministry reported. The Kyiv Polytechnic Institute’s scientists created the satellite for the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence in 2021.

The satellite will be used to conduct a scientific experiment on the effectiveness of heat pipes as the main element of space vehicles’ thermal stabilization systems, according to the ministry.

The Ukrainian satellite launch within SpaceX’s Transporter 6 mission will take place from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 16:56 Kyiv time.

SpaceX is an American spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications corporation founded by Elon Musk. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
