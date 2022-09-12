Southern Command: Russia lost over 1,800 troops in Ukraine's south in two weeks.
September 12, 2022 3:26 pm
Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Ukraine destroyed 500 armored vehicles, 122 tanks, two airplanes, and two helicopters.
