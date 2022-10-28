Shoigu claims mobilization complete in Russia, over 80,000 soldiers already sent to Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
October 28, 2022 7:39 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Russia has mobilized 300,000 people with an average age of 35, according to Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti. Shoigu alleged that 41,000 of the troops sent to Ukraine are already engaged at the front line. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not signed a decree terminating mobilization in Russia.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.