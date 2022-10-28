Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, October 28, 2022

externalShoigu claims mobilization complete in Russia, over 80,000 soldiers already sent to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

October 28, 2022 7:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Russia has mobilized 300,000 people with an average age of 35, according to Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti. Shoigu alleged that 41,000 of the troops sent to Ukraine are already engaged at the front line. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not signed a decree terminating mobilization in Russia.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok