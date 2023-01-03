Shmyhal: Ukraine must transition to "strong contract army" after end of Russia’s war

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Jan. 3 that Ukraine would transition to a “strong contract army,” retiring the current system of conscription for military service after the end of Russia’s war.

Ukraine announced general mobilization for males of military age at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion. According to figures cited by Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in July, 700,000 men had been conscripted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with 60,000 into the Border Guard Service, 90,000 into the National Guard, and 100,000 into the police.

Shmyhal also emphasized the importance of providing every Ukrainian with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend the country in the event of an attack.

He said that the Ukrainian army is actively working towards NATO standards on the battlefield, using the organization’s principles for strategic planning, education, personnel training, and warfare.

“Another NATO summit will be held in Vilnius in July. We are preparing for it now. We are striving to secure Ukraine’s place in the transatlantic security system,” he said.