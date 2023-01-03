Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Shmyhal: Ukraine must transition to "strong contract army" after end of Russia’s war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 9:53 pm
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Jan. 3 that Ukraine would transition to a “strong contract army,” retiring the current system of conscription for military service after the end of Russia’s war.

Ukraine announced general mobilization for males of military age at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion. According to figures cited by Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in July, 700,000 men had been conscripted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with 60,000 into the Border Guard Service, 90,000 into the National Guard, and 100,000 into the police.

Shmyhal also emphasized the importance of providing every Ukrainian with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend the country in the event of an attack.

He said that the Ukrainian army is actively working towards NATO standards on the battlefield, using the organization’s principles for strategic planning, education, personnel training, and warfare.

“Another NATO summit will be held in Vilnius in July. We are preparing for it now. We are striving to secure Ukraine’s place in the transatlantic security system,” he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
