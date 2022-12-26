Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, December 26, 2022

Shmyhal: Ukraine has received $1.5 billion in support for energy sector from partners

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 9:29 pm
Support from partners to Ukraine’s energy sector amounts to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec. 25. He added that 200 trucks with equipment to repair damaged infrastructure have already arrived in Ukraine.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine has managed to mobilize over $30 billion in support from its allies and that G7 countries will mobilize up to $32 billion in financial assistance next year.

On Dec. 25, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the U.K. alone handed over 900 generators to Ukraine to help the country survive the heating season. 

On Dec. 9, France dispatched 100 generators to help Ukraine get through winter.

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia has inflicted $6.8 billion in damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 

Over the past two months, due to constant attacks, the Russian military has either damaged or destroyed about 40% of the Ukrainian energy system.

