Thursday, March 16, 2023

Servant of the People lawmaker under investigation for alleged unlawful enrichment

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 9:04 pm
The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal investigation into the alleged unlawful enrichment of Pavlo Halimon, a lawmker with the ruling Servant of the People party, according to Oleksandr Novikov, the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Halimon allegedly acquired luxurious Kyiv property in 2022, during the full-scale Russian invasion, but registered it to someone else. The property was worth over Hr 10 million (about $270,000), even though similar properties nearby are reportedly worth several times that.

Following an investigation by the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet that exposed Khalimon's alleged wrongdoing, David Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People faction, said on Jan. 23 that Halimon would be removed from the position of the faction's deputy head. Arakhamia didn't mention whether Khalimon would be excluded from the party.

The lawmaker refused to comment on the accusations, according to the Ukrainska Pravda investigation.

Khalimon has only so far resigned as the regional party chair in Chernihiv Oblast.

