Saturday, December 24, 2022

Series of explosions reported at air base in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 5:01 pm
Three powerful explosions were heard at an air base in Russian-occupied Berdiansk on Dec. 8, Viktoriia Halitsina, head of the city military administration, told Suspilne. Fifteen smaller explosions followed, resulting in a large fire, according to Halitsina. Ambulances and rescue services are on their way to the scene, she added.

