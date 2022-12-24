Series of explosions reported at air base in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
December 8, 2022 5:01 pm
Three powerful explosions were heard at an air base in Russian-occupied Berdiansk on Dec. 8, Viktoriia Halitsina, head of the city military administration, told Suspilne. Fifteen smaller explosions followed, resulting in a large fire, according to Halitsina. Ambulances and rescue services are on their way to the scene, she added.
