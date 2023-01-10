Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Security Service has uncovered 600 Russian agents, spies in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 6:49 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, said on Jan. 10 that it had uncovered over 600 Russian agents and spies in the country since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Since Feb. 24, over 1,500 investigations into suspected treason and espionage have been opened, and more than 340 of such cases have been sent to court.

SBU noted that during “a multi-stage special operation” in August, the law enforcement detained the “sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian military intelligence” that was allegedly planning to kill Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, as well as unnamed but “well-known” Ukrainian activist.

In early January, SBU announced that four Russian agents who collected data on HIMARS (High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems) and energy facilities in Donetsk Oblast had been convicted by a court.

