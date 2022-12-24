Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Scholz: ‘Putin was wrong about Ukrainians, Europe’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 2:01 pm
Speaking at the Bundestag on Dec. 14, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian dictator miscalculated the outcomes of Russia’s war against Ukraine, and called it the key story characterizing the year of 2022.

“Putin was wrong – about the courage of Ukrainians, about Europe, about us, about the nature of our democracies, about our will to oppose the great powers and imperialism,” Scholz said. 

Scholz also promised Ukraine further financial, humanitarian and military support.

Germanny announced on Dec. 13 it would provide 50 million euros to Ukraine, part of the $1 billion aid package pledged by some 70 countries and international organizations to support Ukraine this winter amid Russia’s mass missile attacks on its critical infrastructure.

