Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Saudi Arabia to provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

October 15, 2022 2:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone on Oct. 14, during which the two discussed the $400 million in humanitarian aid Saudi Arabia will provide to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA reported

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok