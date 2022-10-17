Saudi Arabia to provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
October 15, 2022 2:56 am
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone on Oct. 14, during which the two discussed the $400 million in humanitarian aid Saudi Arabia will provide to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.