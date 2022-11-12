Satellite imagery shows significant damage to bridges near Kherson, Nova Kakhovka dam

Overview of the damage to the Antonivsky Bridge on Nov. 11, 2022. (Maxar Technologies)

Several bridges connecting Ukraine's east and west banks of the Dnipro River were heavily damaged following Russia's retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, including from Kherson, on Nov. 11.

Multiple sections of the Antonovskiy Bridge that crosses the Dnipro River near Kherson were heavily damaged, with some spans having dropped into the water below, according to new satellite imagery published by U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar.

The company also published images showing significant damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam near Kherson, with sections of the dam destroyed.

View of damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam on Nov.11, 2022. (Maxar Technologies)

The Darivka Bridge over the Inhulets River was also damaged.

The images are in line with statements made by both Ukrainian and Russian sources that Russian troops destroyed the Antonivksy Bridge and Railway Bridge over the Dnipro River, the Nova Kakhovka dam bridge, as well as the Darivka Bridge over the Inhulets River to try and block a Ukrainian advance deeper into Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, D.C.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Ukrainian troops on Nov. 11 entered Kherson, the only regional capital to have been captured by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

