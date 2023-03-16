Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sandu: Prospect of NATO membership currently infeasible for Moldova

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 5:05 pm
Sandu: Prospect of NATO membership currently infeasible for MoldovaPresident of Moldova Maia Sandu listens at the end of the first European Political Community meeting in Prague Castel on Oct. 6, 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

There is currently no possibility for Moldova to join NATO due to the long-term influence of Russian propaganda on public discourse, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18.

"When we see what Russia is doing, it becomes clear that neutrality does not protect us. However, there is currently no public support for changing this," she said, adding that the Russian Federation has spread false narratives that undermine NATO's image.

"Russian propaganda is trying to prove that neutrality means that Moldova should not strengthen its security forces, which is absolute nonsense."

According to Sandu, the threat of a Russian attack on Moldova has lessened in part thanks to Ukraine's ongoing war effort. 

