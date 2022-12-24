Russia’s shelling wounds 3 civilians in front-line town in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops on Nov. 26 shelled Chasiv Yar, a town located some 17 kilometers west of the strategic city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Three civilians were injured in the attack that hit a five-story residential building.

"Not a day goes by without the Russians hitting civilians in the Donetsk Oblast," he said. "A strike can come from anywhere and at any time. It is dangerous to stay in the oblast."

Ukraine has been calling upon people to evacuate from Donetsk Oblast, where currently the heaviest fighting is taking place near the city of Bakhmut.

On July 9, a Russian missile attack hit another five-story apartment building in Chasiv Yar. That attack was one of the deadliest of the war: 48 people were killed, including a child.