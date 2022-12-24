Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia’s shelling wounds 3 civilians in front-line town in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 6:02 pm
Share

Russian troops on Nov. 26 shelled Chasiv Yar, a town located some 17 kilometers west of the strategic city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Three civilians were injured in the attack that hit a five-story residential building.

"Not a day goes by without the Russians hitting civilians in the Donetsk Oblast," he said. "A strike can come from anywhere and at any time. It is dangerous to stay in the oblast."

Ukraine has been calling upon people to evacuate from Donetsk Oblast, where currently the heaviest fighting is taking place near the city of Bakhmut.

On July 9, a Russian missile attack hit another five-story apartment building in Chasiv Yar. That attack was one of the deadliest of the war: 48 people were killed, including a child. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK