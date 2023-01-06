Russia’s shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 6, including 12-year-old

As a result of Russia’s continuous attacks on Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours, at least six civilians have been killed, and four got injured, according to the Kherson Regional Administration.

Among the victims is a family living in Beryslav, a small city on the shore of the Dnipro River 76 kilometers northeast of Kherson. A 12-year-old boy and his parents were killed by a Russian shell that hit their house.

In the city of Kherson, the Russian army hit a firefighters unit on Jan. 6, killing one firefighter and injuring four, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevysh. He said it was the second attack on the local rescuers in two days. The firefighters act as first responders on the scenes of Russian attacks.

The day before, on Jan. 5, Russia hit a residential building in central Kherson, killing an 18-year-old.

According to Yanushevysh, the Russian army shelled Kherson Oblast from artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars, and tanks 58 times during the past 24 hours.