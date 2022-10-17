Russian attack kills 3, injures 5 in Dnipro

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces attacked Dnipro overnight on Sept. 29, killing three people, including one child, and injuring five, including a 12-year-old girl.

More than 60 houses, a market, buses, cars, power lines, and several high-rise buildings were damaged. Rescuers continue to search for bodies under the rubble where it is believed there may be children, Reznichenko said.