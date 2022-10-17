Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russian attack kills 3, injures 5 in Dnipro

September 29, 2022 7:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian attack kills 3, injures 5 in DniproA damaged house in Dnipro after a Russian strike overnight on Sept. 29, 2022. (Valentyn Reznichenko / Telegram)

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces attacked Dnipro overnight on Sept. 29, killing three people, including one child, and injuring five, including a 12-year-old girl. 

More than 60 houses, a market, buses, cars, power lines, and several high-rise buildings were damaged. Rescuers continue to search for bodies under the rubble where it is believed there may be children, Reznichenko said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok