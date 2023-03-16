Russia’s artillery shelling injures 3 civilians in Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reported on Feb. 25 that three civilians were hospitalized following Russian artillery shelling of Kherson. He did not provide further details.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said that Russian attacks had targeted an oncology treatment center in Kherson Oblast for the last two nights.

According to Humeniuk, there were no casualties.

However, Humeniuk also said that casualties were reported in Russian attacks on residential areas in Kherson Oblast. Russian shelling has continuously targeted Kherson since Ukrainian forces liberated it in November 2022.

On Feb. 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that another Russian strike damaged the main pipeline that provided heating to about 600 residential buildings, which is more than 40,000 people.

On Feb. 21, Russian forces fired at downtown Kherson with Grad MLRS, killing at least five people and injuring 16 others, including a 16-year-old girl.

According to Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the attack targeted Kherson's residential areas, critical infrastructure facilities, a local market, a kindergarten, a hospital, a bus stop, garages, and cars.