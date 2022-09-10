Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalRussians in occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast tell civilians to ‘evacuate’ to Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 7:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia's state-controlled media TASS reported that Russian сollaborator Vitaliy Ganchev said that “all residents of the region should evacuate.” The Ukrainian military liberated about 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Kupiansk, Balakliia, and Izium, after a major counteroffensive in the region.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok