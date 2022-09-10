Russians in occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast tell civilians to ‘evacuate’ to Russia.
September 10, 2022 7:53 pm
Russia's state-controlled media TASS reported that Russian сollaborator Vitaliy Ganchev said that “all residents of the region should evacuate.” The Ukrainian military liberated about 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Kupiansk, Balakliia, and Izium, after a major counteroffensive in the region.
