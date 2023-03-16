Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia shells Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 7:52 pm
Russia shells Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2A damaged high-rise apartment building following the Russian attack on Marhanets. (Photo: Governor Serhiy Lysak / Telegram)

Russian troops hit the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 15 killed two women, according to the oblast governor Serhiy Lysak. 

Four more women and one man were injured, said the governor. 

According to Lysak, 7 high-rise apartment buildings, four houses, and an outbuilding were damaged. 

The extent of the property damage and any additional casualties are still be verified.

Marhanets is situated in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar. 

Enerhodar is home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which fell under Russian occupation in March 2022. Since then, Russian troops have frequently used the facility as a military base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk

