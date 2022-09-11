Russian troops kill 10, injure 19 people in attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
September 11, 2022 2:45 pm
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, four people were killed in Pokrovsk, three in Krasnohorivka, two in Bakhmut, and one in Raihorodka. The National Police recorded 24 Russian attacks on the oblast over the past 24 hours.
