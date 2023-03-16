Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian strike on residential building injures at least 12 in Pokrovsk

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 1:06 pm
Russian strike on residential building injures at least 12 in PokrovskA Russian strike hit an apartment building in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Editor's Note: This news article was updated to include the latest number of casualties and clarified data on the weapons used in the attack.

A Russian strike hit an apartment building in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 15, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk Oblast, reported.

As of 1 p.m., at least 12 people were injured, the official said, and two more remained under the rubble. The rescue operation is underway, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian forces used the Smerch multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) to strike at the building, the governor said.

