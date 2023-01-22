Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, wounds 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 6:39 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 22 that Russian shelling had killed an elderly woman in a village close to the Russian border at around 2:30 p.m.

Some 50 kilometers further east, a man was wounded in the town of Vovchansk, where Russian forces struck upon a five-story residential building and a house, Syniehubov added. The injured man was hospitalized, but his condition is stable, according to the official.

“Occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast,” Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.

Russian forces also used tanks to fire at a cemetery in another village near the Russian border, damaging graves, Syniehubov said.

While Ukraine liberated the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast in fall during its surprise counteroffensive campaign, areas near the Russian border and those close to the front line continue to be struck by Russian shelling.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

