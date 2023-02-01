Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Russian missile strike on residential building in Kramatorsk kills at least 2, injures 7

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 11:26 pm
A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kramatorsk in the late evening of Feb. 1, 2023, causing severe destruction. (Photo: Lachentyt/Telegram)

A Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kramatorks killed at least two people and injured seven in the late evening of Feb. 1, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

According to Kyrylenko, more people likely remain under the rubble of the apartment building located in central Kramatorsk.

Andriy Yermak, deputy head of the President's Office, wrote after the attack that "the Russian criminal regime targeting civilian people in Ukraine must be severely punished."

Earlier on Feb. 1, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported that first responders were working at the site following the attack.

Photos that emerged on Telegram channels shortly after the strike showed that it caused severe destruction to the apartment building. Telegram channels reported that two of the building's entrances were destroyed, and people were heard shouting from under the rubble.

Russia has been relentlessly attacking civilian infrastructure and residential buildings across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

