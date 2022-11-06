Russian mercenary group Wagner to create paramilitary training centers near Ukraine’s border

Yevgeny Prigozhin, close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the so-called “training centers" located in the Kursk and Belgorod regions northeast of Ukraine’s border should consist of residents of these regions.

Male employees of the regions’ businesses should be part of the formation, spending “a week in trenches, and three at home and at work,” Prigozhin said. The “training centers” will be financed by Prigozhin, who is the founder of the Wagner Group paramilitary organization.

