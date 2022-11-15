Russian media: Ukraine stops transferring oil via Druzhba pipeline to Hungary
November 15, 2022 11:17 pm
Ukraine has “temporarily suspended” oil supply to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline, Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti said on Nov. 15, citing Russian state-owned pipeline operator Transneft. Hungarian oil company MOL has also said it was notified by Ukraine that oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline has been temporarily suspended. Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reportedly convened a meeting to address the alleged suspension and reports of explosions in Poland.
