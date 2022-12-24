Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with drones, missiles overnight on Dec. 7

Two communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were hit with Russian drones and S-300 missiles, Oleksandr Starukh, the region's governor, reported on Telegram. In one of the villages, three people were wounded in the attack, including a 15-year-old girl. At least two houses were destroyed, and eight more were damaged. In another village, one house was destroyed, and 10 more were damaged due to the missile explosion. No casualties were reported.