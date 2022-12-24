Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with drones, missiles overnight on Dec. 7

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 8:29 am
Share

Two communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were hit with Russian drones and S-300 missiles, Oleksandr Starukh, the region's governor, reported on Telegram. In one of the villages, three people were wounded in the attack, including a 15-year-old girl. At least two houses were destroyed, and eight more were damaged. In another village, one house was destroyed, and 10 more were damaged due to the missile explosion. No casualties were reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK