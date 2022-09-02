Russian forces shell Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts overnight.
September 2, 2022 12:29 pm
State Border Guard Service reported that the two northern regions were shelled using mortars and rocket artillery, with dozens of explosions reported in each oblast. Civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, was damaged.
