Russian forces have registered over 100 strikes on Sumy region
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 12:51 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said houses, farm buildings and haystacks were damaged due to the strikes, among which incendiary munition was used. No casualties have been reported.
