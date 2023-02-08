Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, killing civilian
February 8, 2023 2:28 am
Russian forces attacked seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 7, killing a civilian, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Russian shelling struck a residential building in Bilopillia, killing a 77-year-old woman.
Russian forces attacked the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, and Hlukhiv.
