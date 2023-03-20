Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, March 20, 2023

Russian collaborator killed by explosion in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 8:21 pm
Share

A Russian-installed proxy who served as a commander of the patrol service of the occupied Novo Kakhovka district in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast was killed when his car was blown up near the village of Yubileinyi, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on March 19. The man's identity was not disclosed.

As a result of the explosion, the proxy's wife and daughter were injured. 

Russia accused Ukraine for the attack, accusing “unidentified persons” for putting the explosives “under the left fender of the car.” 

The statement also read that the collaborator’s wife serves as a Russian-installed proxy, but as “the chief of the staff” at a Police Department in the same city.

Previously, Russian collaborator Igor Telegin was similarly targeted up in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 23, but survived, while Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Russia's illegal occupation government in Kherson Oblast, reportedly died in a car accident on Nov. 9 last year, together with another Kherson collaborator.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK