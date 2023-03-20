Russian collaborator killed by explosion in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

A Russian-installed proxy who served as a commander of the patrol service of the occupied Novo Kakhovka district in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast was killed when his car was blown up near the village of Yubileinyi, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on March 19. The man's identity was not disclosed.

As a result of the explosion, the proxy's wife and daughter were injured.

Russia accused Ukraine for the attack, accusing “unidentified persons” for putting the explosives “under the left fender of the car.”

The statement also read that the collaborator’s wife serves as a Russian-installed proxy, but as “the chief of the staff” at a Police Department in the same city.

Previously, Russian collaborator Igor Telegin was similarly targeted up in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 23, but survived, while Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Russia's illegal occupation government in Kherson Oblast, reportedly died in a car accident on Nov. 9 last year, together with another Kherson collaborator.