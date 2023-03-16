Russian attacks kill one civilian in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 14

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and wounded another over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Feb. 14.

One civilian was killed in the city of Bakhmut, currently the site of the heaviest fighting along the entire front line, and another civilian was injured in an undisclosed location in the oblast, according to Kyrylenko.

It is currently impossible to confirm the number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.

The report comes as fighting continues in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region in its new offensive.

