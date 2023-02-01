Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Russian attacks kill 4, injure 6 in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 31

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 8:51 am
Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed four civilians and wounded six others over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 31.

Two people were killed in Bakhmut, one in Paraskoviivka and another in Vuhledar, the governor wrote in a statement on Telegram. Six people were injured.

The number of victims in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha was impossible to determine at this time, Kyrylenko said. 

Russia has intensified attacks near Vuhledar as it seeks to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.


