Russian attacks injure 4 people in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 24
February 25, 2023 2:40 am
Russian troops attacked a taxi near Khotin in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 24, injuring four civilians, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
The driver and three passengers were reportedly taken to the Sumy Oblast Clinical Hospital, where there injuries will be assessed.
Russian forces shelled the communities of Novoslobidske, Krasnopillia, Khotin, and Yunakivka. In total, 47 strikes were reported.
