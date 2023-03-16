Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian attacks injure 4 people in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 2:40 am
Russian troops attacked a taxi near Khotin in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 24, injuring four civilians, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported

The driver and three passengers were reportedly taken to the Sumy Oblast Clinical Hospital, where there injuries will be assessed.

Russian forces shelled the communities of Novoslobidske, Krasnopillia, Khotin, and Yunakivka. In total, 47 strikes were reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

