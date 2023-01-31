Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Russian forces attack 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 12:22 am
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Esman and Bilopillia communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast bordering Russia, the regional military administration reported on Jan. 30.

The Russian forces also dropped eight explosive devices on the territory of the Velykopysarivska area of the oblast, the administration said. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damages.

Earlier in the day, the administration reported that Russian forces attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 29 using drones, mortars, small arms, and grenade launchers. The attacks didn’t cause any casualties or damage.

