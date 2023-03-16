Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian attack on Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast kills two

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 22, 2023 4:54 pm
Share

Russia shelled the village of Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 22, reports Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration. 

An 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were killed on the spot.

Kherson Oblast has been persistently targeted by Russia, particularly in regions located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, since the regional capital Kherson was liberated in November 2022. The Russians were expelled to the river's east bank and have since been bombarding villages and cities.

Yesterday, Kherson was shelled by Russian troops while Russian President Vladimir Putin was giving a speech to the Russian political elite about how they are "not at war" with the people of Ukraine. Six people waiting at a public transport stop were killed, and 12 were injured.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK