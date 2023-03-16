Russian attack on Kharkiv injures two

Russians struck industrial facilities in Kharkiv on Feb. 22, reports Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at least four strikes and said the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

So far, according to Syniehubov, two people are being treated for minor injuries.

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.