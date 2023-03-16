Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures two

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 22, 2023 11:33 am
Russians struck industrial facilities in Kharkiv on Feb. 22, reports Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at least four strikes and said the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

So far, according to Syniehubov, two people are being treated for minor injuries. 

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

