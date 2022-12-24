Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Russian attack causes electricity cut-offs in Moldova

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 3:49 pm
During Russia’s Dec. 5 large-scale strike on Ukraine, power supply interruptions have begun in neighboring Moldova, the country’s national energy company Moldelectrica reported

Moldova had already suffered blackouts caused by Russia’s mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Nov. 23 and Nov. 15.

Power outages were reported in several Ukrainian regions after Russian missile strikes. 

Electricity and water supply have been cut off in Zhytomyr and some settlements of the region. Part of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has also been left without power while boilers and water pumping stations were disconnected, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city administration.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

