Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia overnight on Oct. 12
October 12, 2022 12:29 am
Russian forces targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Oct. 12, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.
