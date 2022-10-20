Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 20, 2022

Russia strikes energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

October 20, 2022 8:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia struck an industrial company and energy infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early in the morning on Oct. 20, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram. There is serious damage, but according to preliminary information there are no casualties, Reznichenko said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok