Russia strikes energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
October 20, 2022 8:14 am
Russia struck an industrial company and energy infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early in the morning on Oct. 20, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram. There is serious damage, but according to preliminary information there are no casualties, Reznichenko said.
