Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Russia shells Sumy Oblast over 60 times on Jan. 14

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 15, 2023 1:32 am
Share

The Russian military shelled several communities close to the Russian border 63 times on Jan. 14, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Telegram post. 

Russian forces fired at the Shalyhyne, Khotin, Esman communities with mortars and artillery over the past 24 hours, Zhyvytskyi reported. At least 25 landmines exploded in the Bilopillia community, 18 kilometers away from the border with Russia. 

In the Khotin community, two private residences were destroyed and two others were damaged. A 62-year-old man was injured in the attack, according to the governor. 

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.





The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK