Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaves hundreds of households without electricity
February 19, 2023 11:35 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Feb. 19 that Russia’s shelling of the Myrivska community left 350 private households without electricity.
In another territorial community of Marhanets, two civilians - a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman - were wounded in the attack. They have been transferred to a local hospital. In the Nikopol community, 13 private residences and two gas pipelines were damaged, and two cars, a tractor and a motorcycle were completely destroyed.
“Freedom has a bitter price, but we will endure,” Lysak said.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief