Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaves hundreds of households without electricity

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 11:35 pm
Share

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Feb. 19 that Russia’s shelling of the Myrivska community left 350 private households without electricity. 

In another territorial community of Marhanets, two civilians - a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman - were wounded in the attack. They have been transferred to a local hospital. In the Nikopol community, 13 private residences and two gas pipelines were damaged, and two cars, a tractor and a motorcycle were completely destroyed.

“Freedom has a bitter price, but we will endure,” Lysak said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK