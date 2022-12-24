Russia shells 8 regions of Ukraine over Dec. 11-12

Russia’s daily shelling and missile attacks hit eight regions in the north, east, and south of Ukraine on Dec. 11-12, regional governors said in their daily updates.

At least one civilian was reported killed and at least 13 wounded over the past day.

The eastern Donetsk Oblast suffered the most shelling damage over the past day. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 12 that one civilian was killed and three wounded in the region over the past day.

Two of the three civilians were wounded in the city of Bakhmut, which Russia has desperately attempted to capture for five months. The city was largely reduced to rubble and a railway facility and a residential damaging were damaged in Russia’s latest round of shelling, Kyrylenko added.

Casualties in Donetsk Oblast rose in the early morning of Dec. 12 following a Russian rocket attack on the town of Hirnyk, wounding at least eight, according to the governor.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that 12 settlements in the region came under mortar and artillery fire over the past day. While there were no casualties from the shelling, a 58-year-old woman in the liberated city of Balaklia was hospialized after stepping on an explosive device left behind by the retreating Russian army, he added.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that the Nikopol area suffered from another “tense” night under heavy Russian artillery, with at least 30 shells recorded landing. The damage is still being assessed but there were no casualties, he added.

In the southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russia shelled the region 57 times, wounding at least one civilian. Yanushevych added that in the liberated city of Kherson, undisclosed infrastructure facilities, as well as houses and apartment buildings, were hit. Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts were also attacked but no casualties were reported thus far.